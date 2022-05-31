Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WISH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 15,817,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,156. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

