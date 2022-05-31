Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells 17,145 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.08. 48,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 488.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,185.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.