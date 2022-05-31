Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells 17,145 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DE stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.08. 48,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 488.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,185.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.