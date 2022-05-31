Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,221,342.55.

On Friday, March 25th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,324,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

