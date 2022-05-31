Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DLR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.59. 1,730,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,764.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

