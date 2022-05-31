Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,063. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $196.68 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

