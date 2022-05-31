Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $137.32. 183,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

