Insider Selling: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells 51,550 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,801,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 320,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.19. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.