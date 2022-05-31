Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells 153,574 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 5,285,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,839,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

