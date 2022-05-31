Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 203,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

