Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 1,446 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 783,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,561. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

