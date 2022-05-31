Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 551 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $11,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INTA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 215,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

