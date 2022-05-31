Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Major Shareholder Sells 926,619 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,157,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 15 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 7,836,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,812. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

