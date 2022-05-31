Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Sells 2,659 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.75. 16,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.