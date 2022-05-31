Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LFUS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,677. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.72. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

