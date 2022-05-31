Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells 19,508 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $196.19. 5,622,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 425.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

