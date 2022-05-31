Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells 6,695 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. 308,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,348. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.