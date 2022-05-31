Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MUR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,486. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.