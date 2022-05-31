Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Elliot Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

