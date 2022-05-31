Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total transaction of C$19,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,538.56.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96.

Shares of PHX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,440. The stock has a market cap of C$332.05 million and a PE ratio of 24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

