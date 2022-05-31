Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,940,594.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$19,055.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.92. 437,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The stock has a market cap of C$659.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0400993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

