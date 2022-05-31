Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,914,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,885,841.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,200. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

