Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,101 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 109,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Plexus by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

