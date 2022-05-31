Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,101 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 109,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.
About Plexus (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.