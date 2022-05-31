Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 109,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

