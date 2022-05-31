Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 109,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $100.39.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.