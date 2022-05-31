Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells 26,253 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 4,450,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,165. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 138,463 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

