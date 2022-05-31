Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30.

On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

PGNY opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progyny by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

