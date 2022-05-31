Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 12,800 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristi Marie Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $7.52 on Tuesday, reaching $130.68. 574,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.