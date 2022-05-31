Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $10,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,844.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $10,972.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.