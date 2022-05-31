Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 74,500 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,914 shares in the company, valued at C$321,287.71.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.34. 26,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,163. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.05. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.39.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

