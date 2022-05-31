Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 201,606 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $1,872,919.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,034,802 shares in the company, valued at $65,353,310.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

Shares of RES traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 3,631,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in RPC by 109.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

