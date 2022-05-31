Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCSC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 180,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.