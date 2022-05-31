Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells 10,759 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,703,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.