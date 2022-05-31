Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells 10,759 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,703,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.