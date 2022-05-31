Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells 9,511 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 386,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

