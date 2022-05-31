Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Sells 2,860 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TKR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 29.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Timken by 4.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

