Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.04. 1,948,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average is $168.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

