Insider Selling: Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Senior Officer Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Leah Hodges sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,187.50.
TWR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,386. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.53 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. Tower Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33.
