Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 3,131,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,843. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam lifted its stake in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

