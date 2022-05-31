Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells 75,079 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
US Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,844. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
