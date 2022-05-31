Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells 75,079 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

US Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,844. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.