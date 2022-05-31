Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

