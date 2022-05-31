Insider Selling: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells 255,891 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $48,619.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,706.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waitr alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $1,942.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 1,779,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -1.02. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.