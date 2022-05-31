Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 987 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,578.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 215,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,401. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

