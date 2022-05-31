Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $25,687.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INTA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 215,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,401,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.