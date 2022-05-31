Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.90.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
NTLA stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.