Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NTLA stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

