Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.