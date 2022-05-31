International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.37) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 605.69% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

