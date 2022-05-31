International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,503. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 605.69% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. Analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

