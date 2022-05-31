International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,498,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,763,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,704,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,443. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

