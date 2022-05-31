International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gary Thompson Purchases 30,000 Shares

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,882.59).
Gary Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Gary Thompson purchased 50,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,789.47).
IPF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.59. The company has a market capitalization of £184.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.00).
International Personal Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
