Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in May

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.
Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.
About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
