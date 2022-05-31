Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in May

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITPOF shares. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

