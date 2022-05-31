Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,795,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 21,495,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 422.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.
About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)
