inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 770,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,010. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

